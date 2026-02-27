HFM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.6817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.8%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

