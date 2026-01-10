SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,586 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 46.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 888.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 167,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

