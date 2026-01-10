EQT Corporation $EQT Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 578,334 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 220,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $1,915,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 133.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EQT by 39.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $75,067.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,165.94. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EQT from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EQT from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

EQT Trading Down 2.1%

EQT opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

