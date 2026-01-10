SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of -148.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently -402.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

