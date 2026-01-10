United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.82.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of UPS opened at $108.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $851,842,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,086,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,730,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,467 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

