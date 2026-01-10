Jeffrey Housman Sells 1,483 Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jeffrey Housman sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $100,013.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 148,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,919.84. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Housman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Jeffrey Housman sold 5,835 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $413,526.45.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Restaurant Brands International

Barclays raised its price target on QSR to $86 and kept an "overweight" rating — a clear near?term catalyst that can attract buying interest versus the current price.

BMO Capital issued a "buy" on QSR, adding another institutional endorsement that supports demand for the shares.

Analyst breadth is skewed positive: roughly 60% of analysts are bullish with a median target near $77.50 — supports expectations of upside from current levels.

Recent dividend paid (quarterly $0.62; ~3.6% yield) keeps income investors engaged — yield plus analyst upgrades can buoy the stock.

QSR's last published quarterly results beat estimates (Oct. 30), showing revenue and EPS growth; that underpins the positive analyst views but is an older data point investors should refresh at next report.

Clustered insider selling on Jan. 7 — including CEO and CFO (collective disclosed sales ~13.7k shares across executives) — can sap sentiment even if trades are for diversification or tax reasons. Representative filing: CEO Form 4.

Rising U.S. beef costs are pressuring Burger King U.S. margins in the near term — a commodity headwind to profit growth even if management calls the cycle temporary. Watch gross?margin commentary in upcoming franchise and earnings updates.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

