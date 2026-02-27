Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Warrior Met Coal worth $368,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 110.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,235.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,000. This trade represents a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

