Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in RTX by 25.4% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.4% during the third quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.