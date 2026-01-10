Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1,145.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,687 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $163,954,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $13,055,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,571,507 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $224,930,000 after buying an additional 465,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.