T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.1667.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $14,571,228.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 582,220,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,680,869,063.03. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,977,771.12. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 528,471 shares of company stock valued at $118,633,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $200.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

