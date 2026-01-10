Cerillion (LON:CER) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 2,250 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CER. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,020 price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,125 price objective on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerillion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,098.75.

Cerillion stock opened at GBX 1,430 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £421.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Cerillion has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,321.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,420.81.

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported GBX 56.50 EPS for the quarter. Cerillion had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerillion will post 53.0708661 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Dickson sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,405, for a total transaction of £56,972.75. Insiders own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Cerillion won a multi?year BSS/OSS contract with Omantel valued at roughly £42.5m — described as the company’s largest-ever deal, which materially increases contracted backlog and revenue visibility. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.

