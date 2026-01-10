Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRTX. Zacks Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $254.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 29,100,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,225 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,033.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 9,712,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855,361 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 8,753,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,546 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 4,589,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,357,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Heron Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Heron Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary results: Heron reported preliminary Q4 net revenue of approximately $40.5M and full?year 2025 net revenue of ~$154.9M, slightly above consensus — a near-term fundamental catalyst. GlobeNewswire Release

Preliminary results: Heron reported preliminary Q4 net revenue of approximately $40.5M and full?year 2025 net revenue of ~$154.9M, slightly above consensus — a near-term fundamental catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: ZYNRELEF® drove Q4 growth (?$12.5M, up ~35% Q/Q); CINVANTI and APONVIE also contributed, signaling improving commercial traction in acute care and oncology portfolios. Quiver Quant

Product momentum: ZYNRELEF® drove Q4 growth (?$12.5M, up ~35% Q/Q); CINVANTI and APONVIE also contributed, signaling improving commercial traction in acute care and oncology portfolios. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $6.00 price target, signaling strong upside expectations that can attract momentum buyers. Benzinga

Analyst support: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $6.00 price target, signaling strong upside expectations that can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage: Multiple outlets reported the beat and product growth, amplifying visibility and short?term trading interest but not adding new fundamental data beyond the company release. Investing.com

Market coverage: Multiple outlets reported the beat and product growth, amplifying visibility and short?term trading interest but not adding new fundamental data beyond the company release. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance alignment: The company updated Q4 and FY 2025 revenue guidance to the preliminary figures ($40.5M Q4; $154.9M FY), so the market reaction reflects confirmation rather than a surprise revision.

Revenue guidance alignment: The company updated Q4 and FY 2025 revenue guidance to the preliminary figures ($40.5M Q4; $154.9M FY), so the market reaction reflects confirmation rather than a surprise revision. Negative Sentiment: Preliminary/unaudited figures: Results are unaudited and subject to final accounting adjustments — investors should watch the audited release and any revisions. GlobeNewswire Release

Preliminary/unaudited figures: Results are unaudited and subject to final accounting adjustments — investors should watch the audited release and any revisions. Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk & prior misses: Revenue remains concentrated in a few products and the company recently missed EPS estimates (Nov 2025), which could temper longer-term sentiment if margin/earnings improvements don’t follow revenue gains.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company’s research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron’s first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.