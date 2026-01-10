Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 330 price objective on the stock.
Quartix Technologies Stock Performance
QTX opened at GBX 308 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £149.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 273.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.87. Quartix Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 147 and a 52-week high of GBX 322.90.
About Quartix Technologies
Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.
We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally. Fleet managers from many sectors benefit from the tracking services provided.
