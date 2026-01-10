Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $29.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.6144.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.03 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Bilibili by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

