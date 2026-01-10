Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) versus Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Financial Review

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Bollinger Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -753.60% -152.81% -58.76% Bollinger Innovations -5,005.77% N/A -318.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Envirotech Vehicles and Bollinger Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bollinger Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Bollinger Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Bollinger Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Bollinger Innovations”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $1.87 million 0.87 -$8.85 million ($11.60) -0.04 Bollinger Innovations $9.34 million 0.01 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

Envirotech Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bollinger Innovations.

Risk & Volatility

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollinger Innovations has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles beats Bollinger Innovations on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Bollinger Innovations

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

