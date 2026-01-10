Comparing IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) & Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Point and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $237.93 million 3.65 $68.30 million $1.30 4.54 IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones $409.02 million 3.10 $195.18 million $4.97 3.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Point, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

38.1% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Five Point shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 48.56% 4.24% 2.99% IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 86.65% 27.35% 13.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Five Point and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 2 0 3.00 IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones beats Five Point on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also acquires and operates luxury hotels and resorts under the Intercontinental, Libertador, and Llao Llao names; develops and sells residential properties, including apartment tower complexes; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, the company engages in the development and operation of stadium; and provision of ¡appa!, a digital customer loyalty system platform, for consumption in shopping malls, use of parking spaces, and redemption of corporate benefits. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

