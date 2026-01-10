XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOMA shares. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Friday, December 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on XOMA Royalty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of XOMA Royalty from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

XOMA Royalty Price Performance

XOMA Royalty stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $369.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.89. XOMA Royalty has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. XOMA Royalty had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XOMA Royalty will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Owen Hughes acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.05 per share, with a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,100. The trade was a 5,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in XOMA Royalty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA Royalty

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ: XOMA) is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company’s business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company’s investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Further Reading

