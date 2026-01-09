Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,617.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,470 to GBX 2,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,649 to GBX 2,736 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ICG traded up GBX 24 on Friday, hitting GBX 2,092. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,027.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,088.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.97. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,539 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,468.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 103.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 48.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intermediate Capital Group will post 166.6666667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $124bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

