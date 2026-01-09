Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,617.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,470 to GBX 2,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,649 to GBX 2,736 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intermediate Capital Group
Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance
Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 103.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 48.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intermediate Capital Group will post 166.6666667 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $124bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intermediate Capital Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.