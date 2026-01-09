Head to Head Review: Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) & Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infobird and Serve Robotics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $1.44 million 3.71 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Serve Robotics $1.81 million 605.14 -$39.19 million ($1.49) -9.87

Profitability

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Serve Robotics.

This table compares Infobird and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Serve Robotics -4,121.58% -38.52% -36.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Infobird shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Serve Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Infobird and Serve Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 1 0 0 0 1.00 Serve Robotics 1 1 5 2 2.89

Serve Robotics has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Serve Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Serve Robotics is more favorable than Infobird.

Risk & Volatility

Infobird has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Serve Robotics has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infobird beats Serve Robotics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

