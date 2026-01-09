Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Datasea has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datasea and Baozun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $64.35 million 0.11 -$5.09 million ($0.42) -1.95 Baozun $1.29 billion 0.13 -$18.68 million ($0.49) -5.87

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datasea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -5.17% -110.68% -50.20% Baozun -2.10% -3.28% -1.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Datasea and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 1 0 0 0 1.00 Baozun 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Baozun beats Datasea on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

