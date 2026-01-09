Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $182.73 and last traded at $182.07, with a volume of 161013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HURN. Benchmark raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.68.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $441.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.55, for a total transaction of $178,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,585.55. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Ronald Dail sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $112,612.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,689.05. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,049 shares of company stock worth $3,660,668. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

