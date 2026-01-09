Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.9850 and last traded at $9.9850, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Oxford BioMedica Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioMedica is a clinical-stage gene and cell therapy company headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of lentiviral vector delivery systems for use in treating serious diseases. Its proprietary LentiVector® platform underpins both in-house development programs and third-party collaborations, enabling the stable integration of therapeutic genes into target cells.

In its research pipeline, Oxford BioMedica is advancing candidates across ophthalmology, neuroscience and oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.