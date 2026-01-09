Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 638,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,512,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightwave Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lightwave Logic Stock Down 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 20,797.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,942.36. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 69.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro?optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

