Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 22449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on HBNB. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Hotel101 Global in a report on Monday. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hotel101 Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hotel101 Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.
Hotel101 Global Company Profile
Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.
