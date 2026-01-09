Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 344,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 48,458 shares.The stock last traded at $22.9980 and had previously closed at $23.2650.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAXPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sampo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sampo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion.

About Sampo

Sampo plc is a Finland-based insurance and financial services group that primarily underwrites property and casualty (P&C) insurance while also offering life insurance and related financial products. The company operates through subsidiaries that provide a mix of retail and corporate insurance solutions, claims handling and risk management services. Its business model emphasizes underwriting discipline and diversified exposure across personal, commercial and specialty insurance lines.

Sampo’s operations include well-known subsidiaries that deliver core products and services: a Nordic P&C insurer that writes motor, property, liability and specialty lines, and a life insurance and wealth management arm that offers savings, pension solutions and asset management services.

Featured Articles

