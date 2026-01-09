Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $16.63. Orange shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 56,518 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORANY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Orange Stock Down 3.0%

Orange Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.2392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.

Orange’s core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.

Further Reading

