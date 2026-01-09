TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$160.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII
TFI International Stock Up 0.3%
TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TFI International news, insider David Joseph Saperstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.86, for a total transaction of C$119,860.00. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.