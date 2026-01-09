TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$160.00.

TFII traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$153.02. The stock had a trading volume of 108,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,647. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$102.57 and a twelve month high of C$201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.52.

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFI International news, insider David Joseph Saperstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.86, for a total transaction of C$119,860.00. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

