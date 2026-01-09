Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Raymond James Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on EIF. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$94.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$85.50 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.81.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company had revenue of C$959.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.
