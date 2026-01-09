AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.5160. AUO shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2,955 shares trading hands.

AUO Stock Down 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.45.

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. AUO had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AUO Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin?film?transistor liquid crystal display (TFT?LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high?resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world’s leading TFT?LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

