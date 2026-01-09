Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.4310, but opened at $10.90. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 8,656 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered Raiffeisen Bank International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

