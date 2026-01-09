Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.73. Sasol shares last traded at $6.8550, with a volume of 426,267 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 75.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 624,911 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

