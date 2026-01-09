Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.4099 and last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 5252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
