Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.62 and last traded at $105.4690, with a volume of 2347267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Up 2.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In other news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $2,387,561.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,156.69. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glencore plc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,665,496,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,380,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,888,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Bunge Global by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 891,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after buying an additional 707,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,299,000 after buying an additional 694,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.