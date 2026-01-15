Short Interest in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR) Increases By 309.6%

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,158 shares, a growth of 309.6% from the December 15th total of 9,559 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,433 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,433 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,722,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

LSGR stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $613.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Company Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent ETF model. LSGR was launched on Jun 29, 2023 and is managed by Natixis.

