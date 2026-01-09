Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 3,136,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,126,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

PRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Primo Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Primo Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Primo Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 54,540 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $896,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 181,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,704.43. This trade represents a 42.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Cramer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,396.26. This trade represents a 39.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 203,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,674. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin?off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

