Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 7% – What’s Next?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.31. 1,890,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,851,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas set a $9.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $7.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 4,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

