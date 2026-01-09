Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8466, but opened at $0.8841. Itm Power shares last traded at $0.8841, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Itm Power

Itm Power plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions, specializing in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. The company’s core offering includes modular electrolyzer stacks and balance-of-plant solutions designed to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen. These systems can be scaled from small-scale demonstrations to multi-megawatt deployments, targeting applications in industry, gas blending and refueling infrastructure.

Beyond electrolyzer modules, Itm Power develops turnkey turnkey “power-to-gas” and “power-to-liquids” projects that enable carbon-free fuel production.

