Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.5850 and last traded at $36.5850, with a volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -522.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $826.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.86 million.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm?based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high?value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi’s strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in?licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto?inflammatory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.