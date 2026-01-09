Webster Bank N. A. Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2,100.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,282,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,438,000 after buying an additional 1,686,876 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,222,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.5% during the second quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,082,000 after buying an additional 396,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 782,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 196,945 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.03.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

