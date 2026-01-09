Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

