Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,512 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 128.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 589,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of CRDO opened at $114.48 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TensorWave partnership reinforces Credo’s route into hyperscaler/AI-cluster builds by specifying Credo’s ZeroFlap active electrical cables & optics for next?gen AMD-based AI systems — a near-term commercial validation that can drive revenue adoption in the AI infrastructure cycle. TensorWave Partners with Credo

TensorWave partnership reinforces Credo’s route into hyperscaler/AI-cluster builds by specifying Credo’s ZeroFlap active electrical cables & optics for next?gen AMD-based AI systems — a near-term commercial validation that can drive revenue adoption in the AI infrastructure cycle. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed outsized AI?fueled revenue growth and margin expansion (strong top-line beat and materially higher year?over?year revenue), supporting a multi?quarter growth narrative that underpins investor enthusiasm.

Recent quarterly results showed outsized AI?fueled revenue growth and margin expansion (strong top-line beat and materially higher year?over?year revenue), supporting a multi?quarter growth narrative that underpins investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons to Texas Instruments highlight Credo’s faster AI-driven revenue acceleration but also underscore TI’s far larger scale — useful context for investors weighing growth vs. durability. CRDO vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock Is the Better Buy?

Comparisons to Texas Instruments highlight Credo’s faster AI-driven revenue acceleration but also underscore TI’s far larger scale — useful context for investors weighing growth vs. durability. Neutral Sentiment: Sector moves such as Marvell’s Celestial AI acquisition (photonics/AI fabric tech) elevate the competitive bar for ultra?high?bandwidth interconnects — a longer?term factor that could influence product cycles and wins. How MRVL’s Celestial AI Acquisition Fills Its Critical Technology Gap?

Sector moves such as Marvell’s Celestial AI acquisition (photonics/AI fabric tech) elevate the competitive bar for ultra?high?bandwidth interconnects — a longer?term factor that could influence product cycles and wins. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha preview flags material risks: customer concentration (large share of revenue tied to a single Customer A), potential margin pressure, and strategic vulnerability if hyperscalers pivot faster to optical solutions — all reasons investors may trim positions. Credo Q3 Preview: Asymmetry Is The Art Of Alpha

A Seeking Alpha preview flags material risks: customer concentration (large share of revenue tied to a single Customer A), potential margin pressure, and strategic vulnerability if hyperscalers pivot faster to optical solutions — all reasons investors may trim positions. Negative Sentiment: Valuation tension: Credo trades at a high multiple and has a history of volatility, so after the recent run-up some investors appear to be taking profits — a likely contributor to today’s weakness.

Valuation tension: Credo trades at a high multiple and has a history of volatility, so after the recent run-up some investors appear to be taking profits — a likely contributor to today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Short?interest reporting showed an odd spike entry with zero shares reported (data appears inconsistent), which may reflect reporting noise but can increase near?term volatility if traders react to perceived shorting activity.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $9,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,613,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,458,986.70. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $7,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,892,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,855,606.32. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. New Street Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

