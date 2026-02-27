Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Edison International $EIX

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Edison International by 677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 5,064.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

