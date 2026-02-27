Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 222.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $121.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,140.60. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

