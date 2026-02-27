Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $130,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 77.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $928.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $924.95 and its 200 day moving average is $835.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Dbs Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

