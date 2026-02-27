Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $130,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 77.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of GS stock opened at $928.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $924.95 and its 200 day moving average is $835.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.
More The Goldman Sachs Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat and stronger profitability that traders like (EPS outperformed estimates even as revenue dipped), supporting near?term sentiment for GS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price?target momentum remain supportive (multiple buy/overweight ratings and high price targets cited by firms), helping underpin the rally. How Is Goldman Sachs’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Capital Markets Stocks?
- Positive Sentiment: Research/product flow: Goldman’s macro calls (including a bullish gold outlook) and prime?brokerage notes (e.g., optimism on a software rebound) support trading and prime brokerage fee prospects, which investors view as revenue catalysts. Even Banks Now Bow To A Golden Master US software stocks to keep rebounding, says Goldman Sachs prime brokerage note
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate and deal activity: Goldman arranging investor/analyst meetings (e.g., with Yes Bank, Gland Pharma) highlights its investment?banking advisory role but is routine and not an immediate stock mover. Yes Bank Updates Markets on Outcome of Goldman Sachs Asia Financials Investor Meetings
- Neutral Sentiment: Management signaling on crypto: CEO David Solomon acknowledged owning a very small amount of Bitcoin — symbolic for GS’s evolving view on digital assets but unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Admits To Owning Bitcoin
- Negative Sentiment: Cash?flow and insider activity raise caution: Q4 operating cash flow swung sharply negative and Quiver highlights heavy insider selling in recent months — items investors watch for liquidity and governance signals. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Dbs Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.