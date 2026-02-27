Xencor, Inc. $XNCR Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,675,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 14.95% of Xencor worth $125,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at $1,955,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 3,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 46,140 shares in the last quarter.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 114,377 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $1,796,862.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,835.85. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 73,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,153,329.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 236,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,943.28. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 73.20%.The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Xencor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

