Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $33,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 84.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $180.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $345,000. The trade was a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 291,236 shares of company stock valued at $63,380,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $267.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

