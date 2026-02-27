Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Sells $554,900.50 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.92 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
- Positive Sentiment: BofA and other analysts reiterate bullish views on AWS capacity expansion and long?term upside for AMZN; analysts argue aggressive gigawatt buildout could underpin future revenue as AI demand grows. Is Amazon Underestimated? Analyst Shares Reason Why AWS Is Doubling Down On Gigawatts During AI Skirmish
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other buy?side commentary reiterated Overweight/Buy ratings citing doubling AI compute demand for AWS — support that can limit downside and attract value?oriented buyers. Wells Fargo Reiterates Overweight for Amazon
- Positive Sentiment: Notable investors continue to add to positions — billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller reported purchases of AMZN in Q4, signaling conviction from some large allocators amid the pullback. 2 Unstoppable Stocks Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Loaded Up On
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Amazon is considering up to a $50B investment in OpenAI but may tie funding to an IPO or an AGI milestone — a potential long?term strategic positive but with conditional timing that creates uncertainty. Amazon’s $50 billion OpenAI investment may depend on IPO or AGI milestone
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data show a material increase in short positions earlier in February (reporting variance across feeds) — higher shorting can amplify volatility but the absolute short % remains modest vs. float.
- Negative Sentiment: A U.K. appeals ruling cleared the way for two mass lawsuits from retailers and consumers seeking up to £4B alleging marketplace abuse — legal exposure raises potential fines, damages and reputational risk. Amazon refused permission to appeal go-ahead for UK lawsuits
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure continues: California AG has sought injunctions tied to alleged retail price controls and other jurisdictions (Spain/Italy) are pressing Amazon on competition/privacy — these cases increase legal / compliance costs and uncertainty. Spain antitrust action California seeks injunction
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and hedge?fund moves: recent disclosures show insider sales (including senior officers) and MIG Capital trimmed its AMZN stake — such flows can weigh on sentiment even if they are routine. Insider Selling: Amazon VP Sells Shares MIG Capital Cuts Amazon Stake
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to Amazon’s roughly $200B AI/data?center capex plan continues to pressure the stock: investors are focused on near?term cash flow impact and timing of returns, driving the recent pullback into bear?market territory. Amazon’s in a Bear Market—What to Expect for the Rest of Q1
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
