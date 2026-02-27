Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.24% of Cameco worth $86,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 79.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 110,629 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 165.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 105,523 shares during the period. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $1,996,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Research downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

