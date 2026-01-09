Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5775 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 10.0% increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Otter Tail has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.
Otter Tail Trading Up 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $86.48.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.
The company’s service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.
