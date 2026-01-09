Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,749 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,086.28 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $858.57.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,169.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.