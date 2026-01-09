Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,749 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
NYSE LLY opened at $1,086.28 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $858.57.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,169.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Late?stage data: Lilly reported a trial where its weight?loss drug Zepbound plus Taltz improved psoriatic?arthritis symptoms and produced additional weight loss versus Taltz alone — a clinical win that could expand commercial use and bolster Zepbound’s franchise. Lilly’s Zepbound plus Taltz boosts arthritis relief, weight loss in late-stage trial
- Positive Sentiment: Distribution/DTC reach: Walmart’s new Better Care Services includes LillyDirect as a partner, increasing direct?to?consumer visibility and distribution options for Lilly’s digital/patient offerings. Walmart Launches Digital Destination Focused on Health and Wellness
- Positive Sentiment: M&A / diversification: Lilly agreed to buy Ventyx Biosciences for roughly $1.2B to add oral anti?inflammatory (NLRP3) candidates — a strategic move to diversify beyond GLP?1 obesity/diabetes products. Eli Lilly to buy Ventyx Biosciences in $1.2 billion deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market context: Some firms (e.g., Citigroup, Zacks) still highlight outsized upside for LLY and include it on buy lists, supporting longer?term bullish views despite short?term volatility. Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) Has 50% Upside, Says Citigroup
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/regulatory risk: The Indiana attorney general sued Lilly over insulin pricing, a reminder of political and litigation risks around affordability that could pressure sentiment and margins. Indiana attorney general sues Eli Lilly over insulin pricing
- Negative Sentiment: Deal uncertainty: A shareholder investigation into Ventyx’s board over the sale price (and analyst caution about NLRP3 pathway uncertainty) could create noise or drag around the acquisition’s execution and perceived value. SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX)
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking / market rotation: LLY recently hit all?time highs and led healthcare rallies; today’s pullback looks partly like investors trimming positions and rotating within the sector. Eli Lilly stock hits all-time high
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
